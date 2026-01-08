Why Serve Robotics Stock Skyrocketed Higher This Week

Key Points

Serve Robotics continues to receive buy ratings from Wall Street.

The company also received kind words from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at CES 2026.

Two major robotics acquisitions this week also helped push Serve's stock higher.

Shares of robotic delivery upstart Serve Robotics (NASDAQ: SERV) have spiked 33% this week as of 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday following numerous news items. Intent on leading the robot revolution (at least the AI-powered kind that brings food and groceries to your door), Serve Robotics has been receiving a lot of attention from Wall Street recently.

Serve's exciting week

On Friday last week, Serve Robotics' stock received a significant price target hike to $26 per share from Northland Securities. Even after the stock's incredible run over the last week, this price target still suggests a 66% upside over the next year. This followed three other strong buy or outperform ratings from other analysts in December.

Then, on Monday this week, Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang pointed to a picture of a Serve Robotics robot during his speech at CES 2026, saying, "I love those guys." While this may seem like a trivial quote, it comes from one of the most renowned CEOs of our time, so the market assigned a lot of value to those words. Keep in mind that the two companies are partners, though, so this isn't a random seal of approval.

Lastly, Serve's stock likely received a boost from two robotics acquisitions that took place this week. Singapore's ride-hailing and delivery juggernaut Grab acquired China-based last-mile robotics start-up Infermove, while autonomous driving technology provider Mobileye bought Mentee Robotics, known for its humanoid robots.

With Serve expected to grow its revenue from $2.5 million in 2025 to $25 million in 2026, the robotic delivery market may finally start producing tangible results. That said, Serve will trade at a hefty 40 times next year's sales, so interested investors may want to consider buying in small batches over time.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Serve Robotics. The Motley Fool recommends Grab and Mobileye Global and recommends the following options: short February 2026 $9 puts on Mobileye Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.