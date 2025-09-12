Why Serve Robotics Stock Popped Again for the Second Day in a Row

Key Points There was no news out on Serve Robotics, but general enthusiasm for emerging technology stocks seems to be giving it a boost.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said most of the company's business will come from its Optimus autonomous robot.

Serve is still bringing in less than $1 million per quarter in revenue.

Shares of Serve Robotics (NASDAQ: SERV), a maker of food delivery robots, were moving higher for the second day in a row today, even though there was no news out on the emerging technology company.

Instead, the stock seems to be getting bid higher in line with Tesla's recent gains, as CEO Elon Musk has been talking up Tesla's robotics program as its electric vehicle business fizzles. Emerging technology stocks in areas like quantum computing, electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles, and solid-state batteries have all soared in recent months, and investors appear to be looking for a start-up with exposure to robotics and seeing Serve Robotics as a good candidate.

At 10:44 a.m. ET, the stock was up 9.3% after gaining 6.8% yesterday. At the same time, Tesla was up 5.4%.

Additionally, multiple quantum computing stocks were up double digits, showing investor interest in emerging stocks is mounting.

What's happening with robotics

Earlier this month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted on X that "80% of Tesla's value will be Optimus," referring to the company's autonomous robot, which is still in development.

That enthusiasm and prediction could be enough to send some investors flocking to Serve Robotics, even though it doesn't have a relationship with Tesla.

However, any interest in robotics is likely to benefit the company, which works closely with Uber Eats to deliver food from a range of restaurants.

What's next for Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics is still essentially a development-stage business with revenue in its latest quarter of $642,000. That was up 37% from the quarter a year ago, but its net loss also more than doubled to $20.9 million.

With a market cap of less than $1 billion, there's plenty of room for Serve to move higher if investor enthusiasm pushes it that way, but the fundamental case for the stock is still thin at this point.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Serve Robotics, Tesla, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

