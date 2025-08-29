Why SentinelOne Stock Was Soaring Today

Key Points The cybersecurity specialist unveiled its latest quarterly earnings report in the morning.

It showed double-digit growth in several key line items.

10 stocks we like better than SentinelOne ›

A well-received quarterly earnings report was the news propelling SentinelOne's (NYSE: S) shares higher on Friday. In late-session trading the cybersecurity stock was up nearly 7% in value, a rate that looked particularly good given the S&P 500 index's 0.7% dip.

A $1 billion quarter

SentinelOne's second quarter of fiscal 2026 saw the company book just over $242 million in revenue for a rather impressive 22% improvement year over year. Zooming out some, annualized recurring revenue (ARR) rose by 24% to $1 billion, the first time it has reached the 10-figure level.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The company also pointed out that the number of clients with ARR of $100,000 or more increased by 24%, to a total of 1,513.

On the bottom line, non-GAAP (adjusted) net income more than tripled, to $13.2 million ($0.04 per share), from the year-ago result of $3.5 million.

SentinelOne essentially met the consensus analyst estimate for revenue. It did edge past the average pundit forecast for adjusted net profit, which was $0.03 per share.

In its earnings release, SentinelOne attributed the improvements to its integration of technologies that resonate with clients, including artificial intelligence (AI).

It quoted CEO Tomer Weingarten as saying that its "results highlight the momentum of our AI-powered platform, strengthening competitive position, and growing product differentiation."

In-line revenue guidance

SentinelOne also proffered guidance for both its current (third) quarter and the entirety of fiscal 2026. For the latter period, it's forecasting revenue of $998 million to slightly over $1 billion, with adjusted operating margin landing at 3%. The consensus analyst estimate for revenue is slightly under $999 million.

The company did not provide any bottom-line guidance.

Should you invest $1,000 in SentinelOne right now?

Before you buy stock in SentinelOne, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SentinelOne wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $664,110!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,104,355!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SentinelOne. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.