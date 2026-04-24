Why Sensient Technologies Stock Soared on Friday

Key Points

The company is benefiting from a trend towards the use of natural flavors.

Its valuations don't look all that compelling, however.

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An estimates-crushing quarter was the spark that lit a fire under Sensient Technologies (NYSE: SXT) as the stock trading week came to a close. The rather under-the-radar company, which specializes in flavors, colors, and extracts used across industries such as food and pharmaceuticals, saw its shares rise by a meaty 24% on Friday.

One tasty quarter

Sensient booked revenue of just under $436 million in its first quarter, for a year-over-year improvement of more than 11%. Better, the company's net income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) rocketed 28% higher to almost $44.2 million, or $1.04 per share.

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Both headline numbers were more than high enough to trounce the consensus analyst estimates. Professional Sensient trackers were modeling just over $411 million for the quarter's revenue, and a mere $0.83 for per-share, GAAP net income.

Sensient breaks its business down into two product categories. Of the two, color saw the more robust revenue growth -- its take grew by 18% compared to the 4% of flavors and extracts.

That outperformance might become a habit. In its earnings release, the company said that strong demand for natural flavor products was a particular driver of growth during the period.

Enhanced guidance

It was a beat-and-raise quarter for Sensient, as it adjusted several of its full-year 2026 projections. Management now expects non-GAAP (adjusted) revenue to grow at a high single-digit to double-digit percentage rate compared to 2025; previously, it forecast mid-single-digit to double-digit growth.

As for GAAP profitability, its new guidance is for $3.70 to $3.90 per share for the year. This betters the previous estimate of $3.60 to $3.80.

While every investor dreams of discovering and snapping up a "sleeper stock," Sensient's valuations look a little rich to me just now (its price/sales is 2.6, while forward P/E is almost 23). I don't feel it's a serious bargain, especially after Friday's pop, so I'd probably leave the stock alone for now.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.