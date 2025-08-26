Why Semtech Stock Raced 15% Higher Today

Key Points The chipmaker delivered a solid beat-and-raise second quarter.

This was bolstered by heavy demand from an important customer segment.

Shattering a quarterly record for net sales, specialty chipmaker Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) made a splash on the stock market Tuesday with its latest earnings report. Investors flocked to the company that day, leaving it with a more than 15% gain on its share price at closing. By comparison, the S&P 500 index only eked out an increase, with a 0.4% rise that trading session.

Securing a new record

That all-time high was $257.6 million, which bested Semtech's take in the year-ago quarter by a robust 20%. The company's second quarter of 2026 also saw a dramatic improvement in non-GAAP (adjusted) net income; this line item ballooned to $36.7 million ($0.41 per share) from the $8.1 million it netted in the same period of fiscal 2025.

Analyst expectations were high for Semtech, and the company managed to top them. On average, pundits following the stock were modeling barely over $256 million on the top line, and a per-share, adjusted net profit figure of $0.40.

In the conference call dissecting these results, Semtech didn't hesitate to point out that this marked its sixth quarter in a row where it's notched year-over-year growth in net sales. Much of the second-quarter growth was powered by the data center segment, which also set a record. It reaped over $52 million for the period, a 92% improvement over the same quarter of last year.

Sequential top-line improvement expected

In its earnings release, Semtech proffered guidance for its current (third) quarter. The company predicts it will book $261 million to $271 million in net sales, filtering down into a per-share, adjusted net profit of $0.41 to $0.47 per share. That's roughly in line with the consensus analyst estimates of $265 million and $0.44, respectively.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.