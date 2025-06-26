Why Is Semtech (SMTC) Up 20.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Semtech (SMTC). Shares have added about 20.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Semtech due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 26.11% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Semtech has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Semtech has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Semtech is part of the Zacks Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry. Over the past month, Analog Devices (ADI), a stock from the same industry, has gained 8.8%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended April 2025 more than a month ago.

Analog Devices reported revenues of $2.64 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +22.3%. EPS of $1.85 for the same period compares with $1.40 a year ago.

Analog Devices is expected to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +21.5%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.3%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Analog Devices. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

