Why Is Semtech (SMTC) Up 13.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Semtech (SMTC). Shares have added about 13.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Semtech due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Semtech's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Semtech Corporation reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results. It posted non-GAAP earnings of 44 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line exceeded the midpoint of management’s guidance of 43 cents (+/- 3 cents) and reflected a robust year-over-year improvement of approximately 10%.

SMTC’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $274.4 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% and came above the midpoint of management’s guidance of $273 million (+/- $5 million). The top line jumped 9% year over year, with solid growth across all of its end markets, particularly in data centers.

Semtech’s Q4 Revenues in Terms of End Markets

The company’s top-line performance can be attributed to the impressive year-over-year rise in its end markets.

Sales from the infrastructure market totaled $86.3 million (31.5% of net sales), exhibiting year-over-year growth of 25%. This was driven by solid demand for data centers and continued investment in CopperEdge.

Sales from the industrial market amounted to $151 million (55.1% of net sales), up 3% year over year.

Sales from the high-end consumer market totaled $36.6 million (13.4% of net sales), up 3% year over year. Strong 5G momentum as IoT transitions from 4G accelerates, driven by growth in bookings and design wins, along with expanding router and gateway partnerships, supports top-line growth.

SMTC’s Q4 Revenues in Terms of Product Lines

Signal Integrity (33.1% of net sales) sales totaled $90.7 million, up 25.1% year over year. Analog Mixed Signal & Wireless (34.1% of net sales) sales amounted to $93.7 million, which rose 9.7% year over year.



IoT System and Connectivity (32.8% of net sales) sales totaled $89.9 million, down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Semtech’s Margins in Details

The non-GAAP gross margin of 51.6% contracted 160 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis and contracted 140 bps sequentially.



Adjusted operating expenses of $91.5 million increased 9.3% year over year and 5.8% sequentially. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses increased to 33.3% from 32.4% in the previous quarter and remained flat compared with the year-ago quarter.



Non-GAAP operating income increased 0.4% year over year to $50 million. The non-GAAP operating margin declined to 18.2% from 19.8% reported in the year-ago quarter. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, non-GAAP operating income increased 0.4%, while margin contracted 40 basis points

Semtech’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jan. 25, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totaled $195.2 million, up from $164.7 million as of Oct. 26, 2025.



The long-term debt amounted to $491.2 million, up from the previous quarter’s reported figure of $490.5 million.



During the fourth quarter, Semtech generated operating cash flow and free cash flow of $61.5 million and $59.1 million, respectively. In fiscal 2026, it generated operating and free cash flows of $181.2 million and $171.4 million, respectively.

Semtech Initiates Impressive Q1 FY27 Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Semtech expects net sales to be $283 million (+/- $5 million).



Semtech expects infrastructure end-market net sales to increase sequentially, driven by data center growth of approximately 12%. High-end consumer sales are expected to increase 9% sequentially and 13% year over year. Industrial end-market sales are anticipated to remain flat sequentially.



The non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 52.8% (+/- 50 bps). The non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated to be 18.6% (+/- 70 bps).



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be 45 cents (+/- 3 cents) per share.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted 8.43% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Semtech has a strong Growth Score of A, a score with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a score of F on the value side, putting it in the lowest quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, Semtech has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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Semtech Corporation (SMTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.