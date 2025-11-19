Why Semrush Stock Skyrocketed Today

Key Points

Adobe wants to integrate Semrush's generative AI tools into its product suite.

The creative software leader offered to purchase Semrush's shares at a substantial premium to their recent closing price.

10 stocks we like better than Semrush ›

Shares of Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) soared on Wednesday after the digital marketing platform struck a deal to be acquired by Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) for $1.9 billion.

By the close of trading, Semrush's stock price was up about 74%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Adobe offers a sweet deal to Semrush's shareholders

Under the terms of the agreement, Adobe will purchase Semrush for $12.00 per share in cash. That's a whopping 77.5% premium to the stock's closing price on Tuesday.

The acquisition is projected to close in the first half of next year, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

Adobe needs Semrush's generative AI expertise

The deal comes at a time when companies are racing to adapt their marketing strategies to the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered applications. Brands are particularly keen to establish visibility on popular large language models (LLMs), such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Alphabet's Gemini, which shoppers are using to inform their purchase decisions.

"With the advent of LLMs and AI-driven search, brands need to understand where and how their customers are engaging in these new channels," Semrush CEO Bill Wagner said in a press release.

Semrush is a leader in generative AI-focused marketing solutions, known as generative engine optimization (GEO). It works with companies like Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, and TikTok to boost their brand prominence and audience reach.

"Brand visibility is being reshaped by generative AI, and brands that don't embrace this new opportunity risk losing relevance and revenue," Adobe executive Anil Chakravarthy said.

Should you invest $1,000 in Semrush right now?

Before you buy stock in Semrush, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Semrush wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $615,279!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,111,712!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,022% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joe Tenebruso has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, Alphabet, Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, and Semrush. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $330 calls on Adobe and short January 2028 $340 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.