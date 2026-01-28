Why Seagate Stock Soared Today

Key Points

AI data centers require massive amounts of high-performance storage capacity.

Seagate is a supplier of choice for hyperscalers.

10 stocks we like better than Seagate Technology Plc ›

Shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) popped on Wednesday after the hard disk drive maker's fast-growing profits highlighted the shocking demand for its data storage products.

By the close of trading, Seagate's stock price was up more than 19%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The data storage industry is booming

Seagate's revenue jumped 22% year over year to $2.83 billion in its fiscal 2026 second quarter, which ended on Jan. 2.

"As AI applications amplify the creation and economic value of data, modern data centers increasingly need storage solutions that combine performance and cost-efficiency at exabyte-scale," CEO Dave Mosley said in a press release.

An exabyte is an enormous amount of digital information, equal to one billion gigabytes.

With demand skyrocketing and supply limited, Seagate is enjoying strong pricing power. The mass-capacity data storage leader's profits are surging in turn.

Seagate's adjusted gross margin improved by 6.7 percentage points to 42.2%, while its operating margin increased by 8.8 percentage points to 31.9%.

All told, Seagate's adjusted earnings per share leaped 53% to $3.11.

A long runway for further growth

Looking ahead to Seagate's fiscal third quarter, management guided for revenue of roughly $2.9 billion and adjusted earnings of $3.40 per share.

"In the December quarter, we saw sustained demand growth for our high-capacity nearline drives across global cloud data centers as well as continued improvement from the enterprise edge," Mosley said during a conference call with analysts. "Based on our build-to-order pipeline, we anticipate these positive demand trends will continue for some time."

Should you buy stock in Seagate Technology Plc right now?

Before you buy stock in Seagate Technology Plc, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Seagate Technology Plc wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $461,527!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 28, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.