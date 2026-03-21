Why Scholastic Stock Climbed This Week

Key Points

Real estate sales boosted Scholastic's cash reserves.

Management plans to pass the cash on to stockholders via dividends and repurchases.

10 stocks we like better than Scholastic ›

Shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) rose this past week after the children's education and media leader's quarterly results earned higher marks than investors expected.

According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Scholastic's stock price was up more than 10%.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Q3 earnings beat

Scholastic's revenue declined by 2% year over year to $329.1 million in its fiscal 2026 third quarter, which ended on Feb. 28.

The timing of publishing releases led to a 3% decrease in children's book publishing and distribution sales to $197.6 million. Continued funding challenges for school districts drove a 2% decline in education revenue to $56.1 million. These shortfalls were partially offset by a 25% jump in entertainment sales to $16 million.

All told, Scholastic produced an adjusted loss per share of $0.15. That was significantly better than Wall Street expected. Analysts had forecast a per-share loss of $0.37.

Rising capital returns for shareowners

Scholastic has focused on reducing its cost structure to mitigate the effects of sluggish sales. The company raised over $400 million from the sale of its headquarters in New York City and its distribution center in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Scholastic used the proceeds to pay down debt and bolster its cash reserves, while also buying back more than $147 million of its shares. Its board of directors also approved a $200 million tender offer as part of a new $300 million share repurchase program.

These repurchases, along with Scholastic's dividend payments, will be supported by a projected $430 million in full-year free cash flow.

"We remain focused on maximizing shareholder value, disciplined execution, and accelerating profitability, as we position the company for growth in fiscal 2027 and fulfill our mission to help children read, learn, and thrive," CEO Peter Warwick said.

Should you buy stock in Scholastic right now?

Before you buy stock in Scholastic, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Scholastic wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $495,179!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,058,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 898% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 21, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.