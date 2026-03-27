Why Is Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Up 24.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT). Shares have added about 24.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Sarepta Therapeutics due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Wider-Than-Expected in Q4, Sales Beat Estimates

Sarepta reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of $3.58 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 71 cents. This higher-than-anticipated loss was attributed to an increase in operating expenses incurred during the quarter. In the year-ago period, the company posted an adjusted EPS of $1.91.

The adjusted figures exclude depreciation and amortization costs, stock-based compensation expenses, gains on strategic investments, losses on debt extinguishment and restructuring charges. Including these items, the loss during the quarter was $3.93 against an EPS of $1.50 in the year-ago period.

Sarepta recorded total revenues of $442.9 million, down nearly 33% year over year. This downtick was due to lower sales of Elevidys. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $408.5 million.

Quarter in Detail

Product revenues fell 42% year over year to $369.6 million.

The company recorded $259 million from the product sales of its three PMO therapies, up 2% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $270 million.

Sarepta generated $110 million from Elevidys sales, down more than 71% year over year, primarily due to its decision to suspend shipments to non-ambulatory patients in June 2025 amid safety concerns. The therapy’s sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $114 million.

SRPT recorded approximately $73.3 million in collaboration and other revenues, compared to $20.3 million in the year-ago period. This uptick was mainly due to higher contract manufacturing revenues, driven by higher volume of shipments of Elevidys to Roche.

Adjusted research and development (R&D) expenses totaled $308.1 million, up 78% year over year. This upside is primarily due to an increase in milestone expenses made toward pipeline development during the quarter.

Adjusted selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses declined 20% to $105.4 million, primarily due to the company’s restructuring plan launched in July 2025.

Full-Year 2025 Results

Sarepta reported total revenues of $2.2 billion, up 16% year over year.

The adjusted loss in 2025 stood at $5.05 per share against adjusted EPS of $3.71 in the year-ago period.

2026 Guidance

At the conference call, management issued fresh guidance for net product revenue projection for full-year 2026. It expects figures between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion. The company projects total collaboration, contract manufacturing and royalty revenues to be between $450 million and $550 million.

Sarepta reiterated its guidance for expenses. It expects the combined adjusted R&D and SG&A expenses to be in the $800-$900 million range.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted 9.79% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Sarepta Therapeutics has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock has a score of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, Sarepta Therapeutics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Sarepta Therapeutics is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Over the past month, Prothena (PRTA), a stock from the same industry, has gained 10.2%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2025 more than a month ago.

Prothena reported revenues of $0.02 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -99.1%. EPS of -$0.44 for the same period compares with -$1.08 a year ago.

Prothena is expected to post a loss of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +67%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +4.1%.

Prothena has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.