Why Sanmina Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Key Points

Sanmina's fiscal Q2 results crushed the market's expectations.

While sales guidance for fiscal Q3 same in somewhat below expectations, Sanmina's massive Q2 sales beat more than offset the difference.

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Sanmina (NASDAQ: SANM) stock is roaring higher on Tuesday following a blockbuster quarterly report from the company. The electronics company's share price was up 15.6% as of 3:05 p.m. ET despite the backdrop of a 0.6% decline for the S&P 500 and a 0.9% decline for the Nasdaq Composite.

After the market closed yesterday, Sanmina published results for the second quarter of its 2026 fiscal year -- a period that ended March 28. The company's sales and earnings performance in the period crushed Wall Street's expectations, and the stock is roaring higher today despite bearish momentum for the broader market.

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Sanmina just served up a blowout quarter

Sanmina recorded non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $3.16 on sales of $4.01 billion in fiscal Q2. Sales and earnings in the quarter far exceeded Wall Street's expectations, with the company's adjusted per-share profit beating the average analyst estimate by $0.75 and its sales exceeding the consensus estimate by roughly $740 million. While Wall Street had already been modeling for the business to see strong sales growth in the quarter, revenue unexpectedly rose 102.5% year over year and dramatically outperformed the average analyst target.

What's next for Sanmina?

For the current quarter, Sanmina is guiding for sales to be between $3.2 billion and $3.5 billion. For reference, the average analyst estimate had been guiding for sales of roughly $3.51 billion in the quarter. While the company's guidance suggests a potentially meaningful sales shortfall relative to expectations this quarter, the company's fiscal Q2 result was so much stronger than expected that an apparent miss on fiscal Q3 guidance has far less significant implications.

Should you buy stock in Sanmina right now?

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.