Why Sanmina Stock Skyrocketed This Week

Key Points

Sanmina topped Wall Street's sales and earnings targets for fiscal Q2.

Sales for the company's ZT Systems data-center business were far better than expected.

Sanmina issued strong full-year sales and earnings targets.

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Sanmina (NASDAQ: SANM) stock closed out this week's trading with big gains. The tech manufacturer's share price gained 16.2% across the period. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was up 0.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite ended the stretch up 1.1%.

On April 27, Sanmina published results for the second quarter of its current fiscal year -- a period that ended on March 28. With this week's gains, the company's share price is now up roughly 49% in 2026.

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Sanmina crushed expectations in fiscal Q2

In fiscal Q2, Sanmina recorded non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $3.16 on sales of $4.01 billion. The company's adjusted profit per share beat the average analyst estimate by $0.76, and sales for the period came in $740 million higher than expected.

The business's revenue increased 102.5% compared to the prior-year period, and adjusted earnings improved from $2.38 per share in last year's quarter. Sales for the company's ZT Systems significantly exceeded expectations, with orders that had been set for the second half of the year fulfilled in the second quarter due to strong demand.

What's next for Sanmina?

With its fiscal Q2 results, Sanmina outlined a target for full-year sales to come in between $13.7 billion and $14.3 billion -- topping the average analyst estimate's call for sales of $13.72 billion in the period. Even better, the company issued guidance for adjusted earnings per share between $10.75 and $11.35 -- far exceeding the average analyst Wall Street target's call for adjusted earnings of $10.02 per share.

While ZT Systems revenue in the current quarter is trending below last quarter's performance due to shifts in fulfillment timing, strong sales guidance for the year suggests that data-center demand remains robust.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.