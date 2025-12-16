Why Sanmina Stock Just Got Sacked

Key Points

Sanmina will build a bigger factory in Texas, to begin production in 2027.

Sanmina will also partner with a Croatian company to build a better transformer.

10 stocks we like better than Sanmina ›

Sanmina (NASDAQ: SANM) investors awoke to disappointment Tuesday, and the industrial stock is down 7.3% through noon ET despite what appears positive news.

Deep in the heart of Texas, Sanmina Corporation plans "a major expansion of its Energy business with a new state-of-the-art factory in Houston." Opening in 2027, the new factory will target the U.S. energy market and be "capable of building a broad range of high-quality energy products, including: medium-voltage distribution transformers, instrument transformers and switchgear."

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Sanmina also noted that it has signed an agreement with Croatia's Koncar Electrical Industry, to co-design a custom medium-voltage transformer that Sanmina can sell in the U.S.

2027's not the problem. 2026 may be.

Again, this sounds like good news. So why has it sparked a wave of selling among Sanmina investors?

Part of the answer might be that investors don't like the idea of Sanmina sharing its profits with a partner. And after reviewing analyst forecasts for Sanmina, I noticed another potential concern. Although Sanmina is solidly profitable, with $4.46 per share earned last year and that number expected to rise both this year and next, free cash flow at Sanmina appears poised to take a significant hit in 2026.

Analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence say Sanmina could burn up to $98 million this year, and perhaps as much as $288 million next year.

Is Sanmina stock a sell?

If already incorporated in the estimates, building the new Texas factory could be part of the reason for this cash burn. Or if not already incorporated, the new factory could cause Sanmina to burn even more cash next year.

Priced at 35 times earnings today, Sanmina already looks expensive. If it's burning cash, too, the stock could be even more expensive than it looks.

Should you buy stock in Sanmina right now?

Before you buy stock in Sanmina, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sanmina wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $505,695!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,080,694!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 962% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2025.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.