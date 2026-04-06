Why Sandisk Stock Topped the Market Today

Key Points

The build-out of AI capabilities is driving increased demand for data storage.

This should benefit companies like Sandisk that are veterans in this industry.

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Thanks largely to a glowing analyst update on a longtime computer storage industry peer, Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) stock had quite a fine trading session on Monday. The sympathy rally saw Sandisk's equity rise by more than 3%, on a day when the S&P 500 index could only muster a 0.4% advancement.

Soaring storage

That Sandisk industry-mate is Seagate, which was the subject of a significant price target increase from white-shoe investment bank Morgan Stanley that morning. Analyst Erik Woodring raised his fair value estimate for Seagate by a meaty 24% to $582 per share. He also crowned the company as his bank's top pick in the IT hardware segment.

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Although Seagate and Sandisk are not directly comparable, as the former is a specialist in hard disk drive (HDD) technology and Sandisk operates in the flash memory space, both are important companies in the broader storage sector. As such, what benefits one often has a positive knock-on effect on the other.

Woodring's basis for his positive moves on Seagate also applies to Sandisk. According to reports, his bullish update was based on his view that demand for storage, specifically HDD solutions, is continuing to rise. The situation is likely to persist, with industry shortages extending into 2028.

More space needed

It's no mystery why storage is in high demand these days. Artificial intelligence (AI) is quite the resource hog when compared to older technologies, and one of the resources it's thirsty for is storage for the reams of data it draws from and produces.

Both Seagate and Sandisk are trusted purveyors of storage solutions, so it's entirely realistic to believe their respective businesses will continue to thrive. I think both Woodring and the optimistic investors who bought into the two stocks on Monday were fully justified in doing so.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.