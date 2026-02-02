Why Sandisk Stock Skyrocketed 143% in January

Key Points

A boom in memory is lifting Sandisk and its peers.

According to some reports, the company is seeing prices double.

It forecast adjusted earnings per share to double sequentially in its current quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Sandisk ›

Shares of Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) were soaring last month as the maker of NAND flash memory chips and other memory products benefited from a continuing shortage in the memory sector due to the AI boom.

Sandisk blew past estimates in its second-quarter earnings report at the end of the month, though there was not much direct news out on the company.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The stock benefited from reports in the media of memory prices going up, as evidenced by commentary from companies like Intel and Apple on their earnings calls. Several Wall Street analysts also raised their price targets on the stock during the month, keeping up with Sandisk's scorching-hot bull run.

According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished the year up 143%. As the chart below shows, the stock gained in nearly every session last month.

Why Sandisk keeps soaring

Sandisk's biggest day of the month came on Jan. 6 when the stock soared in response to comments from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang that AI storage is a "completely unserved market," and he predicted that it would become the largest data storage market in the world. Additionally, TrendForce noted that NAND flash contract prices were expected to rise 33%-38% in the first quarter.

A few days later, the stock jumped again after Nomura said that Sandisk would double the price of its high-capacity 3D NAND memory devices for solid-state drives this quarter.

Several Wall Street analysts raised their rating on the stock to reflect expectations around those higher prices and the supply crunch, and Sandisk validated those moves when it reported second-quarter earnings at the end of the month.

In the second quarter, Sandisk's revenue rose 31% sequentially and 61% on a year-over-year basis to $3.03 billion, well ahead of the consensus at $2.69 billion. It also smashed estimates on the bottom line as adjusted earnings per share jumped from $1.23 a year ago to $6.20, reflecting a surge in prices that led to adjusted gross margin increasing from 32.5% to 51.1%.

CEO David Goeckeler called out the "critical role that our products play in powering AI."

How high can Sandisk go?

For the third quarter, Sandisk forecast revenue of $4.4 billion-$4.8 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $12-$14, doubling from the second quarter.

Memory is notoriously cyclical, but this upswing could go for at least a few more quarters. As long as prices are rising and Sandisk's profits are increasing, there's a good argument for the AI stock to continue moving higher.

Should you buy stock in Sandisk right now?

Before you buy stock in Sandisk, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sandisk wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $450,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,171,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 2, 2026.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.