Why Sandisk Stock Rocked the Market This Week

The veteran storage specialist had quite the knockout second quarter.

It posted triple-digit growth on the bottom line.

According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) was a standout stock over the past five trading days with its nearly 22% price surge. That's what a blowout set of quarterly results will do to a company's shares.

More than a few tailwinds

After market hours, Sandisk published its second quarter of fiscal 2026 figures, and the following day, investors blasted the shares well higher. Revenue for the period was a shade under $3.03 billion, up a mighty 81% year-over-year. It also topped the company's guidance.

More impressively, net income not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) increased more than fivefold, surging to $967 million ($6.20 per share) from the year-ago profit of $1.22.

With those numbers, the company obliterated the average analyst estimates. The consensus for revenue was $2.67 billion, and that for non-GAAP (adjusted) net income was $3.49 per share.

The vast increases in Sandisk's fundamentals came from a perfect storm of factors, including the sharp rise in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

In its earnings release, the company quoted CEO David Goeckeler as saying that "This quarter's performance underscores our agility in capitalizing on better product mix, accelerating enterprise [solid-state drive] deployments, and strengthening market demand dynamics, all at a time when the critical role that our products play in powering AI and the world's technology is being recognized."

Clear skies ahead

Sandisk also proffered guidance for its current (third) quarter. It anticipates revenue of $4.4 billion to $4.8 billion, translating into adjusted net income of $12 to $14 per share.

This indicates that management is fully counting on the good times continuing to roll. Given the current market conditions, I feel that's entirely realistic. I'd even consider that forecast to be conservative, especially given that the company topped its own expectations for the trailing quarter

Should you buy stock in Sandisk right now?

Before you buy stock in Sandisk, consider this:

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.