Why Samsara Inc. (IOT) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest close session, Samsara Inc. (IOT) was up +2.58% at $39.83. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.29%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Samsara Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on December 4, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.12, indicating a 71.43% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $399.44 million, up 24.06% from the year-ago period.

IOT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $1.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +80.77% and +33.45%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Samsara Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Samsara Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Samsara Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 82.87. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.82 of its industry.

Investors should also note that IOT has a PEG ratio of 1.9 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.