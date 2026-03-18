Why SailPoint Stock Plummeted Today

Key Points

The identity security company posted a decline in adjusted profitability.

Its full-year guidance was dispiriting too.

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SailPoint (NASDAQ: SAIL) shares weren't sailing into prosperous waters on Wednesday. The identity security specialist was being shunned by investors following its release of an earnings report that they clearly found disappointing. SailPoint ended the trading session down by more than 15%.

Riding some waves

Before market open, SailPoint unveiled its final earnings release for its fiscal 2026. This showed that its fourth-quarter revenue was $295 million, up 23% year over year. Zooming out, the company's annual recurring revenue (ARR) crossed the $1 billion level by rising 28% to almost $1.13 billion.

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By contrast, net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) eroded significantly. It fell to just under $47 million ($0.08) per share, from fourth-quarter 2025's nearly $133 million.

Despite the notable year-over-year changes, SailPoint's key fundamentals landed quite close to the consensus analyst estimates. It met the average analyst estimate of $0.08 per share for non-GAAP (adjusted) net income, and came in slightly over the collective pundit projection of almost $293 million for revenue.

The specialized tech company attributed the ARR and revenue gains to the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI), which, in its view, requires greater vigilance regarding corporate identity security.

All wet?

Most investors focus on a stock's future, not its past. Any optimism about revenue growth and that quarterly beat was overshadowed by guidance that investors found disappointing.

For the entirety of its current fiscal year (2027), SailPoint believes ARR will land at nearly $1.36 billion to almost $1.37 billion, representing a roughly 21% improvement. That's well down from the 28% increase the company posted for its just-completed fiscal 2026.

Ditto for total revenue, expected to advance by as much as 19% to between $1.26 billion and $1.27 billion. The fiscal 2026 improvement was 24%, meanwhile the average analyst estimate is $1.28 billion.

I don't think SailPoint's stock should have been punished so severely, but those potential slowdowns are concerning. Investors are probably starting to get used to the possibility that the company's days of torrid growth might be over.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.