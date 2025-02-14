Why Rumble Stock Was Crumbling This Week

So far this week, there has been quite a rumble under Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) stock. Despite securing a contract to provide its video streaming services to a very high-profile client, investors largely traded out of the stock due to insider selling. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the shares were down in excess of 11% week to date as of Friday morning.

Trumped by insider sales

The five-day trading week seemed to start off well for Rumble, as the company announced that President Donald Trump established an official White House channel that will broadcast on its streaming platform.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

However, investors might have already priced in such a move, considering that much of Rumble's content leans to the right politically. Trump's signing on to Rumble services was hardly a surprise, given that.

What was clearly more concerning to the market were those insider sells, which combined were rather considerable. Chief among these was CEO Christopher Pavlovski's unloading of nearly 355,000 shares of Class A common stock, a move that left him with just under 523,000 shares. CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold far more, unloading over 8.8 million, while Chief Content Officer Ramolo Claudio sold more than 6.2 million.

Keep your eyes on the ball

It's understandable that investors sold out of Rumble on news of those fairly assertive managerial divestments. I don't know if I'd head for the exits only on the basis of insider sells, especially considering that the stock saw a big run-up in the wake of Trump's Election Day victory late last year.

What's most critical with Rumble, as with any stock, is the fundamental performance of the company behind it. While it's certainly worthwhile to track insider trades, what ultimately will move the share price is how the company performs as a business.

Should you invest $1,000 in Rumble right now?

Before you buy stock in Rumble, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rumble wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $829,128!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.