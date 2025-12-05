Why Rubrik Stock Surged Today

Key Points

Rubrik's cyber resilience tools are in high demand.

The cloud sentinel's free cash flow is soaring.

10 stocks we like better than Rubrik ›

Shares of Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) rocketed 22% higher on Friday after the data security specialist delivered impressive growth metrics.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Business is booming

Rubrik's revenue rose 48% year over year to $350 million in the third quarter. The company's subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR) leaped 34% to $1.35 billion, as the number of customers with ARR of $100,000 or more increased 27%.

The cybersecurity provider is benefiting from the trend toward artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions.

"As the AI transformation unfolds, organizations worldwide are turning to Rubrik to ensure their businesses remain secure and AI ready," CEO Bipul Sinha said in a press release.

Better still, Rubrik is growing more profitable as it scales its operations. Its gross margin improved to 80.5% from 76.2% in the prior-year quarter.

Rubrik's net loss per share, in turn, narrowed to $0.32 from $0.71. Moreover, the company posted positive adjusted earnings -- which exclude stock-based compensation and other charges -- of $0.10 per share. Wall Street had expected an adjusted loss of $0.17 per share.

Best of all, Rubrik's cash generation continued to strengthen. The cyber guardian's free cash flow rose nearly fivefold to $76.9 million.

Rubrik sees more AI-fueled gains ahead

Management guided for full-year revenue of $1.28 billion and free cash flow of $194 million to $202 million.

"We are committed to leading and pioneering new advancements at the intersection of data protection, cyber resilience, and enterprise AI acceleration," Sinha said.

Should you invest $1,000 in Rubrik right now?

Before you buy stock in Rubrik, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rubrik wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $556,658!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,124,157!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,001% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rubrik. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.