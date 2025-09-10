Why Rubrik Stock Plummeted Today

Key Points Rubrik stock plummeted today despite better-than-expected sales and earnings in Q2.

Investors didn't think the company's forward guidance was strong enough to back up the stock's valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Rubrik ›

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) stock suffered a big valuation pullback in Wednesday's trading. The company's share price sank 18.1% the day of trading following the release of its second-quarter report.

Rubrik published its Q2 results after the market closed yesterday and posted mixed performance. The data-security specialist posted sales and earnings that were much better than expected, but investors seem to have concerns about its valuation and forward guidance.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Rubrik stock fell despite strong Q2 beats

Rubrik recorded a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss of $0.03 per share on sales of $309.86 million last quarter. The bottom-line performance beat the average Wall Street analyst estimate by $0.31 per share, and sales topped the consensus estimate by $27.6 million. Revenue was up 51.2% year over year in the period, and margins came in significantly above expectations. Despite the big beats, investors didn't think the company's forward guidance was good enough.

What's next for Rubrik?

Rubrik is guiding for sales to be between $319 million and $321 million in the third quarter and expects an adjusted loss of between $0.16 and $0.18 in the period. Meanwhile, the company is guiding for an adjusted loss of between $0.44 and $0.50 on revenue between $1.227 billion and $1.237 billion for the full year.

The guidance points to strong sales growth and narrowing losses, but investors apparently didn't think management's targets were strong enough to support the data specialist's valuation. Even after today's big pullback, Rubrik is still valued at approximately 12.8 times this year's expected sales.

Should you invest $1,000 in Rubrik right now?

Before you buy stock in Rubrik, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rubrik wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $681,260!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,046,676!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,066% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rubrik. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.