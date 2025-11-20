Why Is RTX (RTX) Down 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for RTX (RTX). Shares have lost about 2.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is RTX due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for RTX Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

RTX Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Raises '25 EPS View



RTX Corporation’s third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 by 19.7%. The bottom line also improved 17.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.45.



Including one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $1.41 per share, marking an improvement from $1.09 in the prior-year quarter.

RTX’s Total Revenues

RTX’s third-quarter sales totaled $22.48 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.48 billion by 4.6%. The top line also surged a solid 11.9% from $20.09 billion recorded for the third quarter of 2024.

RTX’s Operational Performance

Total costs and expenses increased nearly 10% year over year to $20.02 billion in the quarter. The company generated an adjusted operating profit of $2.97 billion compared with $2.48 billion in the prior-year quarter.



RTX posted an interest expense of $449 million compared with $496 million in the prior-year period.

RTX’s Segmental Performance

Collins Aerospace: Sales in this segment totaled $7.62 billion, up 8% year over year. This improvement can be primarily attributed to a 16% increase in commercial OE, a 13% increase in commercial aftermarket and a 6% increase in defense.



Pratt & Whitney: This segment’s sales totaled $8.42 billion, reflecting an improvement of 16% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. Sales growth was fueled by a 5% rise in commercial OE, a 23% increase in commercial aftermarket, and a 15% gain in military sales. Commercial OE benefited from higher volumes in large engines and a favorable Pratt Canada mix, while aftermarket growth was supported by increased volumes across both segments. Military sales rose mainly due to higher F135 program volumes tied to the Lot 18 contract award.



Raytheon: This segment recorded sales of $7.05 billion, up 10% year over year. This was driven by higher volume on land and air defense systems, including international Patriot as well as higher volume on naval programs, including multiple classified programs, SM-6, and Evolved SeaSparrow Missile,

RTX’s Financial Update

RTX had cash and cash equivalents of $5.97 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared with $5.58 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The long-term debt totaled $38.26 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared with $38.73 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net cash flow from operating activities in the first nine months of 2025 was $6.4 billion compared with $5.6 billion a year ago.



Free cash flow totaled $4.03 billion compared with $1.97 billion in the year-ago quarter.

RTX’s Guidance

The company now expects adjusted EPS to be in the band of $6.10-$6.20, up from the previous projection of $5.80-$5.95. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS is pegged at $5.94, which is not in the raised guided range.



RTX raised its 2025 sales projection to the range of $86.5-$87 billion from the prior guidance of $84.75-$85.5 billion.



RTX still expects to generate free cash flow of $7.0-$7.5 billion for 2025.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, RTX has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. Following the exact same course, the stock has a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, RTX has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

