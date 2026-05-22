Why Ross Stores Stock Climbed Today

Key Points

Budget-focused shoppers are turning to Ross Stores for bargains.

More market share gains lie ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Ross Stores ›

Shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) rose on Friday after the off-price retailer delivered surprisingly strong sales and profit growth.

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A smart, value-focused formula

By purchasing surplus merchandise from manufacturers and other retailers at heavily discounted prices, Ross can provider significant cost savings to its customers. This off-price strategy is resonating with cash-strapped consumers battling soaring energy and other costs.

An ever-changing assortment of goods for sale and a treasure hunt-style shopping experience adds to the allure and keeps customers coming back for more.

Ross' total sales jumped 21% year over year to $6 billion in its fiscal 2026 first quarter, which ended on May 2.

The discount retail leader's comparable store sales, which include revenue at stores open for at least one year, leaped 17%.

All told, Ross' net income surged 36% to $650 million. Its earnings per share, boosted by stock buybacks, increased 37% to $2.02.

Winning market share

These strong results and encouraging ongoing sales trends prompted Ross to lift its full-year financial forecast. Management now expects same-store sales growth of 6% to 7%, with earnings per share rising 13% to 17% to $7.50 to $7.74.

CEO Jim Conroy is confident that the retailer's off-price strategy will continue to pay off for customers and shareholders alike.

"We believe we are well-positioned to capture additional market share and drive profitable growth over the long term," Conroy said.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.