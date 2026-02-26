Why Is Roper Technologies (ROP) Down 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Roper Technologies (ROP). Shares have lost about 4.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Roper Technologies due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Roper Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Application Software Sales Up Y/Y

Roper’s fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $5.21 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.14. The bottom line increased 8% on a year-over-year basis.



Roper’s net revenues of $2.06 billion missed the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. The top line increased 10% year over year. Organic revenues grew 4%, driven by solid momentum in the Application Software segment. Acquisitions boosted sales by 5%.



In 2025, it reported net revenues of $7.9 billion, which increased 12% year over year. The company’s adjusted earnings were $20 per share, up 9% year over year.

Roper’s Segmental Performance in Q4

The company reports under three segments, namely Application Software, Network Software and Technology Enabled Products.



Application Software’s revenues totaled $1.16 billion, representing 56.3% of the quarter’s top line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues was pegged at $1.19 billion. The segment’s revenues increased 10% on a year-over-year basis. Organic revenues increased 4%. Acquisitions boosted sales by 6%. Solid momentum in the company’s Deltek, PowerPlan, Aderant and Vertafore businesses augmented the segment’s performance.



Network Software & Systems generated revenues of $426.1 million, accounting for 20.7% of the quarterly top line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues was pegged at $424 million. Segmental revenues grew 14% year over year. Organic revenues increased 5%. Acquisitions boosted sales by 9%. Strong momentum in the ConstructConnect and DAT businesses supported the segment’s performance. Also, strength across alternate site healthcare businesses (MHA, SHP & SoftWriters) augmented the results.



The Technology Enabled Products segment generated revenues of $473.6 million, accounting for 23% of the quarter’s top line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues was pegged at $460 million. Sales were up 6% year over year. Organic revenues grew 5%. The strong performance of the Verathon and Neptune businesses drove the segment’s top-line performance.

Margin Profile

Roper’s cost of sales increased 5.7% year over year to $628.7 million. Gross profit increased 11.5% to about $1.43 billion while the gross margin increased to 69.5% from 68.3% in the year-ago quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 11.1% year over year to $841.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $818 million, reflecting year-over-year growth of 10%. The margin increased 10 basis points to 39.7%. Interest expenses (net) increased 31.8% year over year to $93.3 million.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of Roper

Exiting the fourth quarter of 2025, Roper had cash and cash equivalents of $297.4 million compared with $188.2 million at the end of December 2024. Long-term debt (net of current portion) was $8.6 billion compared with $6.58 billion at the end of 2024.



Roper generated net cash of $2.54 billion from operating activities in 2025, reflecting an increase of 6.1% from the year-ago level. Capital expenditure totaled $47.4 million compared with $66 million in the year-ago period.



In 2025, Roper rewarded its shareholders with a dividend payment of $355 million, up 10.3% year over year.

Roper’s Outlook

The company has provided its 2026 outlook. For 2026, Roper expects adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $21.30-$21.55. Total revenues are expected to increase approximately 8%. Organic revenues are anticipated to increase 5-6% from the year-ago number.



For the first quarter of 2026, Roper anticipates adjusted earnings to be in the band of $4.95-$5.00 per share.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

Currently, Roper Technologies has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock has a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Roper Technologies has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

