Why Roper Stock Is Plummeting Today

Key Points

Roper Technologies grew sales and free cash flow by 12% and 8% in 2025.

However, the market sent the stock downward after management guided for only 8% revenue growth next year.

Roper looks like an interesting buy-the-dip candidate to me now, thanks to its leadership in niche software verticals.

10 stocks we like better than Roper Technologies ›

Shares of leading application and network software business, Roper Technologies (NASDAQ: ROP), are down 13% as of noon ET on Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings that didn't meet Wall Street's expectations. Overall, Roper's results were fine, as it grew sales by 12% and free cash flow (FCF) by 8%. However, Q4 sales came in lighter than expected, and management's guidance of only 8% revenue growth in 2026 caused the stock to plummet today. Following this decline, Roper is now down 40% from its 52-week high.

Roper: Value trap or buy-the-dip candidate?

There's no denying it: Roper is fighting a battle on many fronts right now. Many software stocks have sold off amid market concerns about the risk of AI disruption. Specific to the company, two of its biggest businesses (Roper is a portfolio of software and technology outfits) continue to face unavoidable headwinds.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Deltek provides project-based enterprise resource planning and generates significant sales from government contractors. Following a year with a government shutdown and DOGE-style budget cuts, Deltek's results are yet to rebound, weighing on Roper's stock. Similarly, the company's DAT freight market business remains weak as the broader freight market remains in a recession. Management doesn't want to price in a rebound from these stocks into its 2026 guidance, which is why it was weaker than expected.

With this bad news out of the way, the software market sell-off could be a boon for Roper as a serial acquirer. Management believes the company has funding for $6 billion in M&A or stock buybacks in 2026, which could pack a powerful punch as it buys niche software companies at a discount, or its own shares while they're on sale. Currently trading at just 16 times FCF despite growing sales by 9% annually over the last five years, buying back shares could be a real boost to shareholders. Ultimately, I think Roper's unique software verticals make it hard for AI to disrupt, so I still really like the stock -- especially after today's decline -- and will add to it soon.

Should you buy stock in Roper Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Roper Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Roper Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $462,174!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,099!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 27, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Roper Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.