Why Is Rollins (ROL) Down 7% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Rollins (ROL). Shares have lost about 7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Rollins due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Rollins Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates

Rollin Inc. reported impressive first-quarter 2026 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same.

ROL’s adjusted earnings per share of 24 cents matched the consensus mark and rose 9.1% year over year. Total revenues were $906.4 million, which beat the consensus mark by 1.3% and increased 10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Quarterly Details of ROL

Residential revenues of the pest control company increased 9.3% year over year to $389.5 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $384.4 million. Commercial revenues rose 9.6% year over year to $311.7 million and surpassed the consensus estimate of $304.5 million. Termite and ancillary revenues were $195.4 million, representing a 13.5% year-over-year increase.

Adjusted operating income was $152.8 million, up 4% year over year, while adjusted operating margin decreased 100 basis points to 16.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $179.5 million jumped 4.4% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.8% decreased 110 basis points year over year.

Key Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Figures

Rollins exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $116.5 million, up from $100 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $486.6 million compared with $486.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.

The company generated $118.4 million in cash from operating activities in the quarter and the capital expenditure was $7.1 million. Free cash flow came in at $111.2 million. ROL paid dividends worth $87.9 million in the quarter.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Rollins has a average Growth Score of C, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. Notably, Rollins has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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Rollins, Inc. (ROL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.