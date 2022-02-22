Why Roku Stock Jumped Higher on Tuesday

What happened

Shares of streaming-service company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) surged higher on Tuesday, rising as much as 13.1%. As of 1:20 p.m. ET, however, the stock was up about 8%.

The growth stock's gain is particularly notable because many companies' shares are trading sharply lower today. Tension in Russia and Ukraine has the market on edge. As of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 1.5% and the S&P 500 is down 1.2%.

Roku stock's sharp gain on Tuesday is likely due to one analyst setting a $250 price target for the stock.

So what

Shares of Roku have been pummeled in recent months. The stock's sell-off was worsened last week, when the company reported disappointing fourth-quarter results and provided weaker-than-expected first-quarter guidance. Even including today's gain, the stock is down 46% year to date.

Citi analyst Jason Bazinet thinks the sell-off has gone too far. While the analyst lowered his price target by $25 on Tuesday, his $250 price target still notably represents more than 100% upside from where shares are trading at the time of this writing.

Now what

Roku's revenue growth has been decelerating rapidly. Fourth-quarter revenue increased 33% year over year, down from 51% growth in the third quarter. Looking ahead, management guided for Q1 revenue to increase just 25% year over year. Roku said slowing growth is largely due to supply chain issues for TVs with Roku operating systems and reduced advertising budgets from companies negatively impacted by supply shortages. The company believes these challenges are temporary and thus guided for full-year revenue to grow 35% year over year.

10 stocks we like better than Roku

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roku wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.