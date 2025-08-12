Why Roivant Sciences Stock Bounced Back on Tuesday

Key Points A day after it published its latest set of quarterly earnings, an analyst bumped his price target higher.

He also maintained his equivalent of a buy recommendation.

10 stocks we like better than Roivant Sciences ›

Monday's hangover turned into Tuesday's party for healthcare stock Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIV). On the back of a modest but meaningful analyst price target hike, investors bid the stock up by nearly 4% following a post-earnings slide the day before. With the Tuesday rise, Roivant handily beat the benchmark S&P 500 index, which bumped 1.1% higher.

Boosting the biotech

Tuesday's raiser was Leerink Partners prognosticator David Risinger. Well before market open, he added $1 to his Roivant price target for a new level of $18 per share. In doing so, he maintained his recommendation of outperform (read: buy) on the company's stock.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

According to reports, Risinger's adjustment is based on a change in his forecast for the biotech company's share count. The analyst based this on management's statements about its share repurchase program, which is expected to shave the tally for shares outstanding.

As for Roivant's operations, the pundit waxed bullish on the eventual outcome of the company's phase 3 clinical trial of brepocitinib in the treatment of dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that can affect the muscles and the skin. He's anticipating a readout of the trial to be published in the second half of this year.

A first quarter to forget

Risinger's continued bullishness on Roivant was a morale-booster for the market, which had traded out of the company's shares after Monday's fiscal first quarter of 2026 earnings release. The company reported significantly lower revenue compared to the same period of 2025, and it flipped to a net loss on the bottom line.

Should you invest $1,000 in Roivant Sciences right now?

Before you buy stock in Roivant Sciences, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Roivant Sciences wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,427!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,863!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 11, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Roivant Sciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.