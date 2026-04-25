Why Rogers Communications Stock Soared This Week

Key Points

Rogers' Q1 earnings fell slightly short of Wall Street's target, but sales topped expectations.

The telecom company unexpectedly grew sales 10% year over year in Q1.

While the company reiterated its previous sales guidance, Q1's performance suggests the business could top its previous forecast.

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Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) stock posted substantial gains over the last week of trading. The company's share price gained 8.2% across the stretch and had briefly been up as much as 11.7%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained roughly 0.5% in the week, and the Nasdaq Composite's level rose 1.5%.

Stocks broadly moved higher this week on hopes that the war in Iran will continue winding down, and Rogers stock also got a boost from the company's first-quarter results. Despite the post-earnings pop this week, Rogers is still down 4.4% year to date.

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Rogers posted strong Q1 results

Rogers recorded earnings per share of 1.01 Canadian dollars (CAD) on revenue of 5.48 billion CAD. While the company's per-share profit came in roughly 0.01 CAD below expectations, the performance still represented an improvement over the earnings of 0.99 per share recorded in the prior-year period. More importantly, sales for the period grew 10% year over year and significantly exceeded the average Wall Street analyst estimate. With the business unexpectedly posting double-digit sales growth in the quarter, the modest miss on earnings looks like no real concern.

What's next for Rogers?

Rogers is guiding for annual revenue to increase between 3% and 5% this year. While that suggests a significant deceleration compared to the growth rate in Q1, it reiterated the guidance management issued with the company's Q4 report -- and recent momentum suggests the business could post performance at the higher end of that target range. Competition in the telecom space is likely to remain intense, but the company's recent quarterly report and guidance were encouraging because they support the thesis that the business is still capable of at least delivering mid-single-digit growth.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.