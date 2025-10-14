Why Rocket Pharma Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) announced the FDA has accepted the resubmission of the Biologics License Application for KRESLADI or marnetegragene autotemcel; marne-cel, a lentiviral vector-based investigational gene therapy for severe Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I. The PDUFA date is March 28, 2026.

"We value the continued dialogue with the FDA and believe the BLA moves Rocket closer to our goal of delivering a one-time gene therapy to patients facing the devastating effects of severe LAD-I," said Gaurav Shah, CEO, Rocket Pharma.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals are up 8% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.