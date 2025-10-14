BioTech
Why Rocket Pharma Is Rising In Pre-market?

October 14, 2025 — 07:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) announced the FDA has accepted the resubmission of the Biologics License Application for KRESLADI or marnetegragene autotemcel; marne-cel, a lentiviral vector-based investigational gene therapy for severe Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I. The PDUFA date is March 28, 2026.

"We value the continued dialogue with the FDA and believe the BLA moves Rocket closer to our goal of delivering a one-time gene therapy to patients facing the devastating effects of severe LAD-I," said Gaurav Shah, CEO, Rocket Pharma.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals are up 8% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

