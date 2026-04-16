Why Rocket Lab Stock Was Cruising Higher This Week

Key Points

The first was an analyst's positive update about the company's prospects.

The other two concerned its product assortment.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Over the past few days, Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) stock has been taking off like a you-know-what.

This comes on the heels of a new product announcement, the completion of an acquisition, and an analyst's bullish update. The combination of these positive factors was pushing the stock up by almost 22% week to date as of Thursday night, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Space for improvement

The first of those three developments occurred early on Monday, when pundit Andres Sheppard published his latest take on Rocket Lab stock. He reiterated his overweight (buy, in other words) recommendation and his $85-per-share price target.

The following morning, Rocket Lab took the wraps off its latest product line, an electric propulsion system called Gauss. The line, which includes a hall thruster, power processing unit, and a propellant management assembly, is being produced in a manner that will allow the company to manufacture over 200 thrusters annually, it said.

Finally, later on Tuesday, Rocket Lab divulged that its latest acquisition had closed. It is now the proud owner of Germany-based Mynaric, which it describes as "a leading provider of laser optical communications terminals for air, space, and mobile applications." The cash-and-stock deal, valued at just over $155 million, will broaden the company's offerings in the communications segment.

High altitudes

All three are stock price-boosting occurrences, with the Gauss rollout and Mynaric absorption both enhancing the product/service mix Rocket Lab can offer. While the company's stock is hardly undiscovered these days (particularly with the excitement around the looming SpaceX IPO), I think it has the potential to be one of the better-diversified space companies on the scene.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $515,842 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $50,733 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $580,872!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.