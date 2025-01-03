Why Rocket Lab Stock Is Soaring Today

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) stock posted gains of as much as 12% in Friday's trading, and was still up by 10.4% as of 1:30 p.m. ET. At the same time, the S&P 500 index was up 1% and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 1.4%.

In addition to the bullish backdrop of the broader market, Rocket Lab stock was surging thanks to interest around SpaceX's upcoming rocket launch. SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 out of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 8:27 p.m. ET, and that launch is powering gains for other companies with exposure to the space industry.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. See the 10 stocks »

Rocket Lab gets a lift from SpaceX's upcoming launch

The Falcon 9 will launch a satellite that telecommunications and AI-focused space technology company Space42 will use to provide mobile communications services across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Space42 operates out of the United Arab Emirates. SpaceX, which was founded and is led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has emerged as a frontrunner when it comes to launching satellites and other technologies for commercial, defense, and exploration purposes.

But SpaceX is not a publicly traded company. That means that retail investors seeking exposure to the rapidly emerging space industry have to back other players.

Rocket Lab could be on the verge of seizing massive opportunities

Rocket Lab is aiming to build an integrated rocket and satellite launching business that can help its customers get key hardware into the Earth's orbit. Even though the two companies' growth bets position them as competitors, wins for SpaceX can still be bullish indicators for Rocket Lab.

The opportunity in the category is big enough to support multiple winners, and Rocket Lab's position as a pioneer in the market opens the door for it to score big wins as the space industry expands at a rapid pace.

Should you invest $1,000 in Rocket Lab USA right now?

Before you buy stock in Rocket Lab USA, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rocket Lab USA wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $847,637!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 30, 2024

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Rocket Lab USA. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.