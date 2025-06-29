Why Rocket Lab Stock Skyrocketed This Week

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) stock soared this week thanks to a combination of bullish catalysts. The space-tech company's share price climbed 17.8% from the previous Friday's market close in a stretch that saw the S&P 500 index rise 3.4% and set a new record high.

Strong bullish momentum shaped the broader market this week as the new ceasefire between Israel and Iran lessened geopolitical volatility and investors bet that the Federal Reserve is poised to take a more dovish stance on interest rates. Rocket Lab stock also got a boost from new rocket launches and rising excitement surrounding defense applications within the space industry.

Rocket Lab stock surges on European Space Agency deal

In addition to the bullish backdrop for the broader market, some major business-specific news pushed Rocket Lab's valuation higher this week. As with the S&P 500, the company's stock hit a new record in this week's trading.

Rocket Lab announced on Wednesday that it won a new contract with the European Space Agency (ESA) for two satellite launches. The first of the launches could take place as early as December, and the ESA said that it had selected Rocket Lab for the missions because rapid turnaround time for the initiatives was a key priority.

Rocket Lab hits new Electron rocket milestones

Rocket Lab published a press release on Thursday announcing that it had successfully completed the launch of its 67th Electron rocket, which carried four satellites into low-Earth orbit for HawkEye 360 -- a provider of geospatial analytics. The company followed it up with the 68th successful Electron launch on Saturday, marking its fastest-ever turnaround between launches.

The space-tech specialist now has a market capitalization of roughly $16.3 billion and is valued at approximately 28.5 times this year's expected sales. While the company's growth-dependent valuation creates potential for downside volatility, the business does appear to be scoring some big wins and is scaling rapidly.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.