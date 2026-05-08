Why Rocket Lab Stock Skyrocketed Today

Key Points

Demand for launch services is taking off.

An intriguing acquisition could make Rocket Lab a bigger player in lunar exploration.

10 stocks we like better than Rocket Lab ›

Shares of Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) soared on Friday following a flurry of positive developments.

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Record revenue

Rocket Lab's revenue surged 64% year over year to $200 million in the first quarter.

The space systems leader enjoyed record demand for its launch services. Rocket Lab signed 31 new contracts for its Electron orbital small rocket and HASTE hypersonic test rocket during the quarter. It also signed five new dedicated launches for its developmental Neutron launch vehicle.

In all, Rocket Lab's backlog grew by 20% to $2.2 billion.

Additional growth drivers

Rocket Lab also announced that it was chosen, along with defense giant RTX, to bolster the U.S. Defense Department's Space Based Interceptor program. Rocket Lab will provide launch and satellite technology to support President Trump's Golden Dome missile defense project.

Additionally, Rocket Lab struck a deal to acquire robotics leader Motiv Space Systems to strengthen its satellite components supply chain -- and enable it to play a larger role in future lunar and planetary exploration missions. "Motiv has built a stellar reputation for delivering reliable, high-performance robotics and mechanisms that thrive in the harshest space environments," Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck said.

The final frontier

With the space economy and its potential riches beckoning, investors are turning their gaze upwards. Rocket Lab is making all the right moves to position itself at the vanguard of this rapidly expanding and increasingly lucrative industry.

Should you buy stock in Rocket Lab right now?

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends RTX and Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.