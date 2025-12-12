Markets
Why Rocket Lab Stock Shot 30% Higher This Week

December 12, 2025 — 02:50 pm EST

Written by Brett Schafer for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Shares of Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) shot up 30% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. An upstart space flight company that is benefiting from increased spending on the space economy, Rocket Lab stock was trading higher this week because of a report about a potential $1.5 trillion SpaceX IPO (initial public offering) in 2026.

Rocket Lab also made another milestone in the development of its new, larger rocket called the Neutron. Here's why the stock was up 30% this week to a price of $63.44 as of this writing on December 12th, 2025.

Heavy space economy investments

Even though it isn't directly associated with the Rocket Lab business, SpaceX is compared heavily to the upstart rocket launch provider as the leader in the commercial launch sector. When investors get bullish on SpaceX -- which is currently one of the largest private companies in the world by valuation -- they tend to also get bullish on the prospects of Rocket Lab.

It turns out that public market investors may get a chance to buy SpaceX shares next year. Reports have come out that the company is planning an IPO next year at a hefty valuation of $1.5 trillion, raising $30 billion in funds in the process. Seeing how investors are valuing SpaceX at such a premium price has translated to gains in Rocket Lab stock this week.

On top of the SpaceX news, Rocket Lab made progress with its "Hungry Hippo" rocket fairing for its large Neutron rocket, which is undergoing testing and hopefully going to perform full flights and commercial launches in 2026.

A rocket launching out of a man's hand while he is wearing a suit.

Image source: Getty Images.

Should you buy Rocket Lab stock?

Shareholders of Rocket Lab are sitting fat and happy after the returns of the last few years. The stock is up over 10x since the beginning of 2024, when shares were trading below $5.

Rocket Lab's business is doing well right now. Revenue grew 48% year-over-year to $155 million last quarter, with plenty of growth yet to come when the Neutron debuts later in 2026.

However, at a market cap of $34 billion, the stock has a price-to-sales ratio (P/S) above 50 at the moment, making the stock wildly overvalued and uninvestable at the moment.

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

