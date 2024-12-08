Why Rocket Lab Stock Sank This Week

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) stock lost ground across the last week of trading. The company's share price declined 9.5% across the stretch, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Rocket Lab stock fell in conjunction with a series of filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that showed company insiders had recently sold a significant amount of stock. But even with the recent pullback, the company's share price is still up roughly 346% across 2024's trading.

Rocket Lab stock slips following insider selling

Rocket Lab kicked off this past week's trading with a round of big selloffs following insider selling disclosures with the SEC. The company submitted filings on Nov. 27 that showed four company insiders had sold shares in the week of the filing. On Nov. 25, Chief Operating Officer Frank Klein, Chief Financial Officer Adam Spice, and General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 35,968 shares, 62,511 shares, and 28,562 shares, respectively. The next day, board Director Merline Saintil sold 50,000 shares.

Rocket Lab then made additional filings with the SEC showing additional insider stock sales and purchases this week. On Dec. 2, board Director Alexander Slusky sold 50,000 shares. He then sold an additional 50,000 shares the following day.

On the other hand, CEO Peter Beck actually acquired 789,373 shares on Dec. 3. But the filings with the SEC suggest that the company stock Beck acquired was not purchased on the open market and instead received through stock options or bonus grants.

Will Rocket Lab get a lift from the incoming Trump administration?

Rocket Lab tumbled early in this week's trading, but it did see some recovery after President-Elect Trump said that he had picked Jared Isaacman to be head of NASA under his administration. Isaacman is the CEO of Shift4 Payments and a space-travel-and-commerce enthusiast, and his appointment to the role is being seen as a sign that the incoming Trump administration will take steps to promote the space industry.

More broadly, the new Trump administration is expected to usher a in a more lax regulatory climate. Along with the potential for government contracts and grants across this industry, this could create tailwinds for Rocket Lab and other players in the category.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $369,349 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $45,990 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $504,097!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 2, 2024

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shift4 Payments. The Motley Fool recommends Rocket Lab USA. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.