Why Rocket Lab Stock Popped Then Dropped

Key Points

Reuters reported over the weekend that SpaceX will IPO on June 12.

Investors bought space stocks immediately this morning on the news -- then had second thoughts.

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SpaceX IPO excitement is reaching a fever pitch, driving space stock prices up sharply this morning -- in the case of Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB), even absent other news.

Rocket Lab stock, the tiny rocket launcher that's been described as a mini-SpaceX (or even a chance to buy a SpaceX lookalike back when it was still small), jumped nearly 11% out of the gate this morning before reversing and giving back nearly all its gains. As of 10:05 a.m. ET Rocket Lab is up 3%.

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SpaceX sets an IPO date

Why so much volatility on a no-news day for Rocket Lab? I've got some thoughts on that.

Begin with the IPO news: Over the weekend, Reuters reported that SpaceX has moved up its IPO date. SpaceX will begin its marketing "roadshow" on June 4, then price the IPO on June 11, with trading to start the next day.

So that's the SpaceX IPO date: June 12.

Is the SpaceX IPO good news or bad news for Rocket Lab?

This means space investors have less than a month remaining before the SpaceX IPO. Less than a month to trade space stocks amid the IPO excitement. Less than a month for Rocket Lab stock, which is up 61% in the past two weeks, to keep rocketing.

In other words, this momentum stock may soon run out of gas.

The worst news for Rocket Lab is that once SpaceX does IPO, it may suck all the oxygen out of the room. Investors who are excited about SpaceX will be able to buy the actual SpaceX, not just invest in second-string substitutes for the biggest space company on Earth.

When that happens, I expect other space stocks to fall. In fact, this may already be happening today.

Should you buy stock in Rocket Lab right now?

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Rich Smith has positions in Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.