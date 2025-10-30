Why Roblox Stock Sank Today

Key Points

Roblox is growing at an incredible rate, which is likely why the stock has more than doubled in 2025.

The company's net losses are getting bigger, causing some investors to rethink their conviction.

10 stocks we like better than Roblox ›

Shares of video game platform business Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) were down 10% as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday after the company reported financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

Roblox's management also guided for a bigger loss in the upcoming fourth quarter than what investors wanted to see.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Growing the business and widening its losses

On a net-income basis, Roblox is still losing considerable money. In Q3, the company had a net loss of $257 million, which was worse than its net loss of $240 million in the same quarter of last year. And in Q4, management thinks its net loss will increase to at least $345 million, maybe more.

Unfortunately for shareholders, these losses overshadowed otherwise strong numbers in Roblox's Q3 report. Crucial business metrics such as active users, bookings, hours on the platform, and (of course) revenue growth all showed incredible momentum. Specifically, Q3 revenue was up 48% year over year, which is its best growth rate since 2022.

Roblox's business is healthier than today's stock price

It's possible that investors are simply taking some gains off of the table. Even after the drop today, Roblox stock is still up more than 100% in 2025. Its price-to-sales valuation had also jumped to above 20 for the first time since 2022. Investors are likely making moves after looking at the strong recent gains, the pricier valuation, and the guidance for increased losses.

I believe it's important, however, to keep things in perspective. Roblox's daily active users just surged above 150 million -- up 70% year over year -- which strongly suggests that its recommendation engine that's powered by artificial intelligence is working as intended.

Moreover, Roblox is still free-cash-flow-positive even though net losses are there. In fact, the company has nearly $1.2 billion in trailing-12-month free cash flow.

I believe Roblox's business is on the right track. I understand completely why investors are jumpy. But long-term, this business growth could make the stock a winner in spite of its net losses right now.

Should you invest $1,000 in Roblox right now?

Before you buy stock in Roblox, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Roblox wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $593,442!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,127!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,071% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roblox. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.