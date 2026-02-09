Why Is Robinhood's Stock Crashing?

Key Points

The falling price of Bitcoin in recent months may be responsible for Robinhood's stock performance.

Cryptocurrency trading is a big part of the company's operations.

Robinhood's valuation remains high, but it's not as egregious as it has been in the past.

10 stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets ›

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) reports its latest earnings numbers tomorrow, and the stock could use a boost. Entering trading on Monday, shares of Robinhood were down 22% since the start of the year. Despite posting some strong growth in recent quarters, the stock has been coming under some significant pressure of late.

What is behind the stock's recent downturn, and could there be more trouble ahead for Robinhood, or could this be an ideal time to load up on the growth stock?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Could Bitcoin be to blame for Robinhood's struggles?

Robinhood's trading platform makes it easy for people to buy and sell stocks, and also crypto, which has been a huge growth catalyst for its business. When the company last reported earnings in November, it experienced 129% growth in transaction-based revenues, with cryptocurrencies being a huge part of that. Cryptocurrency-related revenue rose by a staggering 300%.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, then, as Bitcoin has fallen sharply in value this year, Robinhood has struggled as well. There has historically been a strong correlation between the value of Bitcoin and Robinhood's stock performance, as is evident in the chart below.

If there's been a softening in the cryptocurrency markets, that may not bode well for trading levels on Robinhood's platform, and investors may be adjusting their expectations accordingly.

Has the stock become a cheap buy?

Robinhood's sudden decline in value has brought it down to a more reasonable valuation. Currently, it's trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of around 37. While that isn't terribly low, it's far lower than the 70 times earnings it has traded at in the past.

For a company that's growing at such a fast and feverish pace, and with some exciting opportunities in the prediction markets, some premium is arguably justifiable for Robinhood's stock. An earnings multiple of less than 40 could be attractive for a business that has been doubling its sales.

If Robinhood's upcoming quarterly results prove to be stellar, they could quickly turn the stock's fortunes around. The company has a young, growing user base, and with it still experiencing tremendous growth, it can make for a solid long-term investment to buy and hold.

Investors shouldn't be concerned about its recent slide in value, as it could make for a great buying opportunity right now. There is still some risk around the stock given its high price tag, and so you may want to wait until the company reports its latest earnings numbers before making a decision on the stock. However, I expect it to be another strong quarter for the business.

Should you buy stock in Robinhood Markets right now?

Before you buy stock in Robinhood Markets, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Robinhood Markets wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 9, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.