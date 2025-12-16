Why Robinhood Stock Was Bumping Higher Today

Key Points

An analyst reiterated his bullish take on the next-generation brokerage.

He continues to feel it's a buy.

10 stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets ›

A bullish analyst note was the spark that lit the fire under Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Tuesday. Inspired by the update, investors snapped up shares of the next-generation brokerage, and they were trading up by more than 2% in mid-session action.

Predicting future success

The note was authored by Mizuho's Dan Dolev, In the analysis, Dolev reiterated his outperform (i.e., buy) recommendation and $172 per share price target on Robinhood's equity.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

According to reports, Dolev focused on prediction markets, a lucrative segment of the financial industry that has been very lively of late.

The pundit wrote that, compared to cryptocurrency brokerage Coinbase, the fresh money -- i.e., a client's capital earmarked specifically for prediction markets, rather than reallocated from existing investments -- proportion for Robinhood is larger, at around 50%.

Dolev estimated that Robinhood's run rate from prediction markets is $300 million, a figure that inspired him to raise both 2026 and 2027 revenue forecasts by 6% to 7%.

An adventurous brokerage

Robinhood is a very ambitious company, and it is clearly eager to expand into new segments -- it eagerly embraced crypto before it was commonplace, and it has already managed to build a healthy business with its prediction market operations.

It has already demonstrated a knack for extracting value from such explorations, and I think it'll continue to do so. I'm bullish on Robinhood's future, too, and I feel it's an important company well worth watching in the financial sector.

Should you buy stock in Robinhood Markets right now?

Before you buy stock in Robinhood Markets, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Robinhood Markets wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $505,695!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,080,694!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 962% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2025.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.