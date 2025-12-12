Why Rivian Stock Rebounded Today

Key Points

Rivian is using custom-designed chips to power its in-vehicle computations.

The company also announced a new autonomous driving service.

Shares of Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) jumped 12% on Friday following the electric vehicle (EV) maker's inaugural Autonomy & AI Day event.

A slew of AI-focused developments

Rivian's stock price fell 6% on Thursday after the event concluded. However, investors appeared to have a change of heart after having more time to think about Rivian's announcements.

Highlights included a custom-designed chip geared toward vision-centric physical artificial intelligence (AI). The Rivian Autonomy Processor (RAP1) integrates highly efficient and performant processing and memory onto a single multi-chip module. RAP1 will help to power Rivian's in-vehicle computers.

Rivian also said it will integrate Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) remote sensing technology into future R2 mid-size electric SUV models to improve real-time detection and safety.

Additionally, Rivian introduced Autonomy+, a subscription offering set to launch in early 2026. The service provides hands-free assisted driving on 3.5 million miles of clearly marked roads in the U.S. and Canada. It will be priced at a one-time fee of $2,500 or $49.99 per month.

Some analysts are getting more bullish on Rivian

Investment bank Needham lifted its price target on Rivian's stock to $23 per share following these announcements. "RIVN signaled a shift from an [automaker] adopting autonomy to one leveraging AI to build end-to-end autonomy," Needham analyst Chris Pierce said.

If more investors adopt that view, Rivian's stock price could continue to rally.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.