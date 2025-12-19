Why Rivian Automotive Stock Keeps Going Up

Key Points

Two analysts have raised price targets on Rivian stock in two days.

Both have the same reason: The new Rivian R2 SUV.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive ›

For the second day in a row, shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock climbed higher Friday -- up 10.5% through 2:20 p.m. ET -- and for the same reason as yesterday:

A Wall Street analyst is raising its price target on Rivian.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Why Wall Street loves Rivian

Yesterday, Baird analyst Ben Kallo raised his price target on Rivian stock from $14 to $25. Kallo cited Rivian's upcoming introduction of the R2 electric SUV into its lineup as the primary motivation for raising his target price.

Today, Wedbush seconded that emotion.

Rivian is ready to launch the R2 in H1 2026, and Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives agrees that prospect could lift Rivian stock to $25. More than just the new car, Ives argues Rivian's development of a new artificial intelligence chip and its push to turn its vehicles autonomous give the company new ways to make money. At the same time, Rivian is working to cut costs and grow its profit margin.

Is Rivian stock a buy?

Will this be enough to save Rivian, though? I'm not yet convinced.

On the one hand, Rivian did a great job of growing sales last quarter. On the other hand, it did so in the middle of a vast, last-minute rush by consumers to buy EVs before the federal EV tax credit disappeared. Not only will this feat be hard to repeat. The late-September rush of EV sales probably pulled a lot of demand forward from Q4, and even from 2026, into Q3 2025.

All eyes must now turn to sales growth. If Rivian maintains momentum in 2026, the stock could well be the "buy" that Wall Street says it is. But if sales stall... then Rivian stock is a sell.

Should you buy stock in Rivian Automotive right now?

Before you buy stock in Rivian Automotive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rivian Automotive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $506,935!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,514!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 958% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 19, 2025.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.