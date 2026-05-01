Why Riot Platforms Stock Jumped 13% This Morning

Key Points

Riot Platforms stock jumped as much as 13% on Friday after reporting Q1 2026 earnings.

AMD doubled its contracted capacity at Riot's Rockdale, Texas data center.

Management emphasized Riot's transition from pure Bitcoin miner to diversified data center operator.

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Shares of Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained as much as 13.3% at 11:30 a.m. ET. The digital infrastructure company reported disappointing Q1 2026 results last night, but the weak financials had a silver lining. Riot also reported a smooth rollout of AI computing capacity for chip designer Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), which may lead to a larger and more lucrative computing contract over time.

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The good, the bad, and the Bitcoin

Let's start with the basic numbers.

Riot's Q1 sales rose 3.6% year over year, landing at $167.2 million. The company generated 1,473 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) during the quarter, down from 1,530 coins in the year-ago period, and Bitcoin prices have fallen sharply in recent months. At the same time, other revenues jumped from $18.5 million to $55.3 million, driven by strong demand for AI computing capacity. Riot's Bitcoin-mining facilities offer robust electric power supply and advanced system cooling to other number-crunching businesses when Bitcoin prices are down.

On that note, the AMD deal Riot signed in 2025 is now generating revenues. The chip veteran also exercised the option to double its contracted capacity at Riot's Rockdale, Texas, facility from 25 to 50 megawatts. Pending further development of that site, AMD could double its installed capacity again.

The active capacity is only 5 megawatts so far, with expansions scheduled throughout 2026 and early 2027.

Mining Bitcoin is so 2025

Management spent most of the earnings call on the potentially game-changing details of Riot's AMD deal. So far, the company still generates most of its revenues via Bitcoin mining, but the business model is changing rapidly.

"Riot Platforms is now an active data center operator, and for the first time, our top line includes contracted lease revenue from an investment-grade tenant," said CFO Jason Chung. "To be clear, we are not looking to push all of our future growth through a single financing channel." Instead, the company plans to continue mining Bitcoin when it makes sense, while diversifying into other computing services such as the AMD deal.

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Anders Bylund has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.