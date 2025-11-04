Why Rigetti Computing Stock Gained 48.6% in October

Key Points

Rigetti Computing stock gained 48.6% in October following bullish analyst reports and industry-wide quantum computing enthusiasm.

JPMorgan Chase's $1.5 trillion technology investment commitment specifically mentioned quantum computing as an area of interest.

The stock is up over 3,000% in the past year but may be significantly overvalued today.

10 stocks we like better than Rigetti Computing ›

Shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) rose 48.6% in October 2025, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It was a slowdown from September's 83.6% price jump, but still an impressive move. After all, Rigetti didn't have much news to share last month. Instead, most of the gains sprang from bullish analyst reports and technology breakthroughs by other quantum computing experts.

From analyst upgrades to trillion-dollar tech dreams

Rigetti's strong gains in the first week of October hinged on Benchmark analyst David Williams, who more than doubled his target price on the stock from $20 to $50 per share. Williams applauded Rigetti's $350 million stock sale over the summer. Which could set the company up to fund its cash-burning business for years to come.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Two weeks later, the whole quantum computing industry surged -- including a 25% Rigetti jump across that weekend. Megabank JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) provided the fuel for this industrywide rise, outlining a $1.5 trillion commitment to advanced technology investments over the next decade. The project specifically mentioned quantum computing as an area of interest.

More specifically, JPMorgan reserved $10 billion for direct tech investments, with the rest of the trillion-dollar plan involving financing deals for high-tech companies. The $1.5 trillion budget was also not entirely new, raising the ceiling of an earlier $1 trillion plan. Still, even a tiny slice of JPMorgan's funding would be a lot of cash for a small and unprofitable business like Rigetti.

Rigetti teams up with Nvidia, too

Rigetti ended October on a strong note. On Oct. 28, the company announced support for Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) NVQLink platform. NVQLink is a communications link for classic digital computers, sending massive amounts of data between different parts of a sprawling supercomputer system. Integrating quantum computers with this high-speed interconnection should help the new computing paradigm access the data it needs, and will also simplify the programming and control of quantum computing tools.

Rigetti's involvement is just a baby step, but definitely in the right direction. Remember, even a fully mature quantum computing system with millions of qubits will struggle with some of the tasks digital computers excel at. The future won't be all quantum, all the time, but a balanced mix of the two computing technologies for different purposes.

Now, Rigetti's stock has already lost the 20% price jump that resulted from unveiling the Nvidia partnership. The stock is still up 3,082% over the last year, though. I'm excited about quantum computing in the long run, but it's too early to pick durable winners. Rigetti looks incredibly overvalued right now, like quantum computing peers D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) and IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). I don't recommend buying any of these risky specialists right now.

Should you invest $1,000 in Rigetti Computing right now?

Before you buy stock in Rigetti Computing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rigetti Computing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $593,269!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,268,146!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,076% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Anders Bylund has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.