Why Richtech Robotics Stock Popped Today

Key Points

Richtech wasn't able to file its 10-K report on time last month.

It just did -- and revenues are rising rapidly.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ: RR) stock -- no relation to your humble author -- finally filed its 2025 10-K report with the SEC today, and lit a fire under its stock price.

Shares of the company, which is building an artificial intelligence-powered, humanoid robot named "Dex," powered by AI chips from Nvidia, for use in commercial and industrial environments, jumped 4.1% through 12:45 p.m. ET today.

Details, please

Richtech spooked investors last month when, on Dec. 29, it warned that it needed more time "to finalize the financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025" and wouldn't file its 10-K on time. That announcement cost the stock 5% in a day. The past two weeks, however, have seen Richtech recover all its losses and more.

Today's 10-K filing brings the company back up to date. Moreover... not all the news in today's report is bad!

Did Richtech lose money in fiscal 2025? Yes, it did -- $15.8 million, nearly twice as much as Richtech lost in 2024. Cash burn more than doubled year over year to $14 million. On the other hand, revenue grew a respectable 19% to $5 million, and Richtech reported positive gross profit for the year.

Is Richtech stock a buy?

Still, Richtech did lose money. More worrisome for me is why it lost so much money. Research and development spending grew only 20%, roughly in line with revenue growth. Meanwhile, Richtech spent 172% more on general and administrative spending in the year, suggesting overhead costs are getting out of control -- not a good trend if Richtech hopes to turn profitable someday.

Richtech really needs to get a handle on that, if you ask me. Until it does, the company will remain a neat "story stock" -- and not much more than that.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.