Why Rezolve AI Stock Is Volatile Today

Key Points

The company's shares initially popped by more than 16% before falling rapidly.

Strong 2025 sales haven't been enough to ease shareholder fears about inflation and a potential recession.

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Rezolve AI (NASDAQ: RZLV) was on a wild ride today after the artificial intelligence company reported 2025 results yesterday. Investors were initially happy with the company's strong annual sales growth and the fact that management raised its revenue guidance for 2026.

But after an initial pop this morning, the company's stock fell rapidly. The pullback today was likely the result of investors growing increasingly concerned about the U.S. economy.

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Rezolve AI's shares rose by more than 16% earlier this morning, but were down by 3.9% of 10:46 a.m. ET.

Investors can't figure out where Rezolve AI is headed

It's not surprising that Rezolve AI's shares are all over the map today, given the contradictory narratives playing out right now.

First, Rezolve AI reported 2025 revenue of $46.8 million, above analysts' consensus estimate of $40.1 million, just yesterday. The company's net loss of $0.38 per share in 2025 was also a significant improvement from its $1.06 per share loss in 2024

Management also raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $360 million, up from its previous estimate of $350 million.

But all of this has occurred against the backdrop of increasing pessimism about the economy. Some economists have increased their projections for the likelihood of a recession because of the war in Iran. For example, Moody's Analytics now thinks there's a nearly 49% chance of a recession over the next year.

What's more, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said a few days ago that U.S. inflation will be 4.2% for 2026, far above the Federal Reserve's estimate of 2.7%.

When you add all of this together, and throw in additional volatility many AI stocks are already facing, it's not surprising that Rezolve AI's shares spiked and then fell today.

An unclear path

It's a difficult time to be invested in AI stocks that aren't consistently profitable. Rezolve AI, while growing revenue, had substantial losses last year. Many tech investors are increasingly skeptical of losses right now because they're worried profits won't materialize if the economy slows.

All of which means that Rezolve AI shares may continue to rise and fall quickly, which may be a good reason for investors to hold off on buying this stock right now.

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Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.