Why Rezolve AI Stock Trounced the Market Today

Two analysts published optimistic new takes on the specialized AI solutions developer.

One raised his price target on its shares.

Investors were eager to buy shares of e-commerce artificial intelligence (AI) specialist Rezolve AI (NASDAQ: RZLV) on Hump Day. This came on the heels of two bullish analyst notes published before market open that morning. With those twin tailwinds, Rezolve AI's stock ended the trading session almost 9% higher in value.

Two bulls had their say

The first of the pair was authored by H.C. Wainwright's Scott Buck, who raised his Rezolve AI price target to $12 per share from his former $10. He maintained his buy recommendation on the shares in making the move.

According to reports, Buck cited an update conference call held by company management, in which executives said that it earned revenue of $17 million in December. It also updated its revenue guidance for the entirety of 2026, setting it at $350 million. This, the analyst pointed out, is almost double the present consensus estimate from pundits tracking the stock.

Following this note, Cantor Fitzgerald prognosticator Matthew Van Vliet also weighed in on Rezolve AI's prospects. He reiterated both his overweight (read: buy) recommendation on the stock, and his $8 per share price target.

New(ish) kid on the block

So far this young year, the frequently volatile Rezolve AI has been a standout stock. I'd imagine that significant guidance update will only add fuel to the fire, so to me the current bullishness from both analysts and investors is justified.

I'd caution investors about becoming too bullish on the company, however, as it's a relatively new arrival to the market and still has much to prove in its AI niche.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

