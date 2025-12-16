Why Rezolve AI Stock Soared Today

Key Points

Rezolve AI is rapidly scaling its business.

The company's annual recurring revenue could top $500 million by the end of 2026.

Shares of Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) rocketed 28% higher on Tuesday after the agentic commerce enabler ramped up its revenue forecast.

This AI business is booming

Rezolve Ai projects revenue of more than $17 million in December. Management also expects the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven shopping platform to generate positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the first time.

"Delivering a record December and achieving adjusted EBITDA profitability is the clearest possible demonstration of the scale, demand, and operating leverage of our platform," CEO Daniel Wagner said in a press release.

Management sees more AI-fueled gains in 2026

Better still, Rezolve Ai now anticipates exiting 2025 with over $200 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). That's substantially above its initial ARR guidance of $100 million and its upwardly revised forecast of $150 million in October.

Looking further ahead, Rezolve Ai reiterated its plan to end 2026 with ARR of at least $500 million, with monthly recurring revenue of over $40 million by December of next year.

"We now have extraordinary momentum heading into 2026 with strong revenue visibility, a growing base of contracted recurring revenue, and increasing confidence in our path forward," Wagner said.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.