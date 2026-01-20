Why Rezolve AI Stock Plummeted by 23% Today

Key Points

It's floating a relatively large issue of new stock.

The buyers of the freshly minted shares are institutional investors.

A new, relatively sizable stock offering from Rezolve AI (NASDAQ: RZLV) led to a sell-off of the company's equity on Tuesday. Enough investors bailed from the specialty artificial intelligence (AI) company to push its stock price down by almost 23%.

New funding round

That morning, Rezolve AI announced it had reached agreements with institutional investors to sell those entities 62.5 million freshly minted shares of its ordinary stock. The price is $4 per share, which is below the $4.61 closing price on the previous trading day.

Rezolve AI said it would use its share of the issue's proceeds, estimated at roughly $250 million, to bolster its sales efforts, potential merger and acquisition (M&A) activities accretive to its business, and the ever-popular "general corporate and working capital purposes."

Prior to the issue, Rezolve AI had just under 335 million shares outstanding, according to data compiled by Yahoo! Finance.

Spend it while you've got it

That, not surprisingly, was the main concern of those investors who bailed from Rezolve AI on Tuesday. A 62.5 million new share issue is quite dilutive, and no shareholder likes dilution.

This feels to me like a case of "making hay while the sun shines." Earlier this month, the company provided full-year 2025 and 2026 revenue guidance that investors found encouraging, bolstered by a pair of optimistic new research notes from analysts tracking the company. It's usually advantageous to solicit capital in such environments.

I don't think this stock issue is a make-or-break for Rezolve AI, but if I were one of the shareholders remaining in the company, I'd definitely keep a sharp eye on how its financing situation develops in the coming months.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

